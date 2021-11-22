A man has been arrested on assault-related charges following a reported altercation at a Pulaski Township home.
Pulaski Township police arrested Mark Harris Jr., 31, of 393 Oak Hill Road, in connection with the incident that occurred at his residence around 10 p.m. Friday. Police said it was the second call to his house in a week.
A man reported to the police that Harris jumped on top of him, punched him the face several times and pulled his hair. He said Harris took his phone and threatened that if he tried to call the police he would burn his house down, according to a criminal complaint.
Harris would not let the man leave. At one point, he punched the man again repeatedly in the face and body and grabbed him from behind in a chokehold and squeezed his neck, the man told police.
Harris is charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and false imprisonment.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who released him on a non-monetary bond, pending his preliminary hearing. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.