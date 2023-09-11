Saturday’s Pulaski Township Fall Festival was like a homecoming for Lee Winter.
The festival was held at River Valley Community Resource Center, the former Pulaski Elementary School. On March 28, 1966, Lee was among the first to teach at the new school, where he remained for 10 years.
“I felt like I took a walk back in time,” Lee said.
The Wilmington Area School District closed the school in 2017 due to declining enrollment and sold it along with 12 acres two years later to Joe Goodge and his wife, Zenia. The Pulaski couple on Saturday hosted the community’s return of the fall festival.
Lee, 88, and his wife of 66 years, Sherri, watched a performance by the Eintracht Maennerchor and listened to a talk on the history of Pulaski Township and New Bedford by retired teacher and resident Ruth Fletcher. They also had dinner featuring perogies, stuffed cabbage, chicken Kiev, tossed salad and cake.
A native and resident of New Castle, Lee earned his teaching degree from Youngstown State University and master’s in counseling from Westminster College. He taught for one year in California before returning home to teach sixth grade in the basement of a New Wilmington church.
“When it (Pulaski Elementary) opened, it was really great,” said Lee.
Lee went on to teach at a school in Hillsville for five years before owning a Sylvan Learning Center franchise in Boardman, Ohio, for 12 years.
“All we taught was reading, one on one,” he said. “Each student went through a battery of tests so we knew their strengths. There were never more than three kids to an instructor. It worked. The kids learned how to read.”
As for the festival, the day featured additional musical performances by the Eintracht Kinderchor, resident Lauren McAnallen and the Lawrence County Brass Band. Wilmington Elementary School third-grader Violet Horodyski sang the national anthem.
Several service organizations and business owners set up booths. The Amish sold baked goods and ice cream.
