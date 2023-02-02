Forward Lawrence, in cooperation with Westminster College, is sponsoring a public finance workshop March 8 at the college campus.
The event, from 11:30 to 1 p.m., will take place in the Lakeview Room in McKelvey Campus Center. The program will highlight low-interest loan programs, other federal, state, regional and local business assisting finance programs.
Attendees are asked to RSVP to overby@lawrencecounty.com or by calling (724) 658-1488.
Members of Forward Lawrence may attend free of charge.
Nonmembers are required to pay $10 per person.
Lunch will be included.
