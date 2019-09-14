Lawrence County's president judge said he will review six hours of video in his chambers covering the questioning of suspect Steven Procopio about a triple homicide that occurred Oct. 15.
Judge Dominick Motto listened to testimony yesterday of a New Castle police detective who investigated the murders of 10-year-old Amariah Emery; her mother, 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey, both of whom lived at the New Castle home; and her mother's boyfriend, 31-year-old Lawrence Cannon, who had lived on North Greenwood Avenue. All three were found shot to death the morning of Oct. 16 inside a home at 819 W. North St. on the city's West Side.
Motto said he would spare the public from the hours-long interview by the New Castle police of 19-year-old Procopio of Pulaski Township about what happened in that house the previous night. Procopio had been interviewed three times on tape on three separate days about his involvement in the case, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said.
Detective Cpl. Branddon Hallowich was the only witness to take the stand in yesterday's pre-trial hearing to consider motions filed by the defense and to determine whether there is enough evidence against Procopio for his case to proceed to trial.
Procopio is one of two suspects charged in the triple homicide. Anthony Lavon Cooper Jr., 20, of Michigan also is charged in the three deaths. Procopio remains in the Lawrence County jail and Cooper is in the Mercer County jail. Both are being held without bond.
Hallowich said under cross-examination that the investigators believe the murders occurred between 10:30 p.m. and midnight. The bodies were discovered shortly after 8 a.m. the next day.
Procopio was represented in court by his court-appointed counsel, John Bongivengo. The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.
Motto said that the hearing will be continued for a second session, and it has been set for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 4 in his courtroom.
Hallowich, who has been a city police officer for 10 years, testified that he was called to the murder scene the following morning and arrived around 8:45 a.m. He said he entered a side door and there was no sign of forced entry. He said he saw a male dead on the couch with a deceased woman beside him leaning into him. A deceased child was lying at the bottom the stairwell.
He said the state police were called to help process the scene and take fingerprints and DNA samples and that everything was turned over to the New Castle police for investigation. Samples were sent to a state police crime lab, he said, adding that not all of the results are back yet.
He said Procopio was identified as a suspect by following leads that initially were provided by children at the scene, who told paramedics that "Aunt Jody" was at the house the night before with her son, Steve. They learned that Jody was Jody Hammer of Pulaski, who lived with Procopio. Hammer also was initially charged in the investigation, but the charges were eventually dropped.
