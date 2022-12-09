Steven Procopio's last glimpse of civilization was in a Lawrence County courtroom hearing harsh words from the aunt of the 10-year-old child whom he was found guilty of shooting and killing.
"I can't imagine the last thought you had before you decided to pull that trigger," Lisa Pumphrey said in court before Procopio's sentencing Friday, "while you were standing there looking at her holding her baby sister."
The 23-year-old Procopio, dressed in an orange Lawrence County jail jumpsuit, showed no change of expression, either during the sentencing or as he was led in handcuffs out of the courtroom to face the rest of his life in a state prison. His sentence offers no chance of parole.
His defense attorney, John Bongivengo, told the judge that his client still maintains his claim of innocence.
Procopio was found guilty by a jury on Oct. 27 of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder in the deaths of young Amariah Henry, her mother, 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey, and her mother's friend, 31-year-old Lawrence Cannon.
The three were found shot to death inside Pumphrey's house at 319 North St. on the city's West Side on Oct. 18, 2018, while Pumphrey's five children were at home with her. Amariah had descended the steps from an upstairs bedroom, holding her 14-month-old sister, when she was shot in the mouth. Her 7-year-old sister was watching. Now 11, she took the witness stand during Procopio's trial.
Cannon and Pumphrey were both shot in the head and died while sitting on the living room sofa.
Procopio was one of three whom the New Castle police arrested the day after the shooting. Anthony "Mook" Cooper, 31, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder earlier this year and is serving a sentence of 15 to 30 years in state prison. Charges against Jodi Hammer of Pulaski, with whom Procopio had lived, were later withdrawn.
Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto sentenced Procopio according to the mandatory guidelines of two terms of life in prison without parole for two second-degree murder convictions in the killings of Pumphrey and her child.
Procopio was found guilty of third-degree murder in the killing of Cannon, but that conviction was merged with the second-degree murder convictions.
He had been in the Lawrence County jail without bond since his arrest on Oct. 18, 2018, and to date he has served 1,514 days.
Motto ruled the two life sentences are to be served concurrently, reasoning it would not make sense to sentence them consecutively.
The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi.
Having listened to Lisa Pumphrey's impact statement, Motto commented, "It's heartbreaking."
"None of them deserved this, to have their lives taken from them," Lisa Pumphrey said.
Nichole was a mother of five children, and Cannon was a father of four. These children will grow up with a mother and their father, and they will never be able to share the special moments of their lives with them, "because of the choices you made," she said.
"Amariah was a beautiful little girl," Lisa continued. "I went from picking out baby clothes to picking out a (burial) plot for her. She was my first niece, the first child of my sister. I can only imagine what she would be doing right now."
She said that while Amariah's friends are cheerleading and going to their first dances, she is trying not to be angry.
The remaining four children had to see their mother dead on the sofa shot two times in the face, and their sister lying dead at the bottom of the stairs, "because of what you, Cooper and Jodi did," Lisa said. "Do you know how much you hurt these families, the pain that we had to endure?
"The Bible says to forgive like He forgives us, but how can I forgive that you took the lives of three people, one of whom was a 10-year-old child?"
She told Procopio that he has never shown any remorse, nor did he ever tell the truth from the start.
"It's been four years since you made these choices, and still the lies spill from your mouth," Lisa said. "You will never know how much you have traumatized this family. I hope God makes you pay for your sins."
