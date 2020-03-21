Its churches shuttered and Masses canceled, Holy Spirit Parish is taking its ministry to the street.
Or, at least to the parking lot.
On Saturday morning, the pastoral staff will be in their cars outside St. Camillus Church, waiting to hear drive-up confessions.
“We’ve been trying to figure out how in the world we can have people be able to access the sacrament without coming in contact with materials in the church, and how do we disinfect, and we can’t use confessionals,” said Father Joseph McCaffrey, parish pastor.
“Other people have come up with this idea in other parts of the country, and we thought, that’s a wise, creative thing to do.”
McCaffrey will be joined by Father Anthony Sciarappa and Father Brenda Dawson. The threesome was out Friday setting up cones to establish three separate drive-up lanes. One of the priests’ cars will be at the end of each lane, facing the opposite way. Parishioners will pull up next to the priest’s vehicle and be able to confess window to window.
Cars waiting to drive up will be instructed to wait at a spot further back -- “kind of like a car wash,” McCaffrey noted -- until the vehicle ahead of them departs.
“We don’t know if we’ll get anybody, or if we’ll get swamped,” McCaffrey said. “I think the novelty of it might attract some folks. It’s going to be face to face, no matter what. If they’re too shy, they might not want to try it.
“I think it’s a safe and creative way to do the sacrament for people who really want it. And we certainly want to be able to do what we can for folks.”
On Friday, Bishop David A. Zubik of the Diocese of Pittsburgh gave his approval to the approach.
Priests are permitted to hear confessions in church parking lots, following specific guidelines to preserve the sanctity of the sacrament, he said in a statement, adding that the guidelines for priests include directions for a set up that allows for anonymity and privacy. “Our faithful need reassurance of God’s mercy now more than ever,” Zubik said.
McCaffrey, Sciarappa and Dawson will be ready to start hearing confessions at 11 a.m., and plan to continue until 12:30 p.m., although McCaffrey said that if people are still coming, they will stay later.
Moving the Sacrament outdoors won’t be the only concession to social distancing.
“I usually give little prayer cards to people,” McCaffrey said. “I have a gazillion different ones for different prayers and concerns, but I will not do that now because they’re saying the virus can live on paper, so we’ll let that go for a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.