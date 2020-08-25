The swimming pool at Neshannock Township's Pearson Park has a newer look and a warmer feel, thanks to Preston Toyota.
A $50,000 donation presented by owner Bobby Preston enabled the pool association not only to purchase a much-needed new heater for the pool, but also to redo the exterior of the building that houses the pool office and locker rooms.
"The Neshannock Swimming Pool Association wants to thank Preston Toyota for their generous support of our long-term community asset," said Mark DeVincentis, president of the association.
The heater, DeVincentis said, is just the third one in the pool's nearly 60-year history. In addition, portions of the Preston donation were used to purchase materials to give the front of the building an upgraded look. Block walls in front of the locker room entrance were replaced with wooden posts and walls with a brick base and wooden shutters.
Association members volunteered their time to help with the renovation, which also included redoing the surrounding landscaping.
DeVincentis estimated that it had been around 30 years since the building had been overhauled.
