Daniel Edward Seamans, 77, of Greenwood Drive, Grove City, passed away at his residence on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. He was born in New Castle on Aug. 27, 1941, to the late John Cory and Mary Elizabeth Seamans. Dan graduated from Union High School in 1959 and Slippery Rock State Teachers Colleg…
Dr. Ludwig R. Koukal, 97, of Phoenix, Arizona, born Sept. 9, 1921, passed away peacefully in his home on Aug. 12, 2019, surrounded by his two daughters and son-in law. Ludwig was born and raised in Buffalo, New York, where he received undergraduate and graduate degrees from University of Buf…
James Hamilton, 84, New Wilmington died Saturday, Aug. 10, at Avalon Spring Nursing Home. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, Smith Funeral Home, New Wilmington. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, New Wilmington Presbyterian Church.
