Portersville Christian School will have commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. June 4 in the school gymnasium.
The seniors went to Savannah, Georgia, for mission work for their senior class trip. While there, the students did lawn work at a maternity house, sorted through clothes at a thrift store and made approximately 5,000 food packets for area students in need.
Class valedictorian is Mark Haller and the salutatorian is Brandi Johnston.
Graduating seniors are: Christian Cater (high honors), Lyeric Cousins (high honors), Tristen Dermond, Matthys du Toit (highest honors), Samuel Hahn, Mark Haller (highest honors), Cassandra Henline, Samuel Hoffer, Katherine Hurst, Brandi Johnston (highest honors), Kaylin Kingston (high honors), Zoe Morley, Lauren Onderko (high honors), Allyssa Patterson (high honors), Natalie Rhoden, Erien Schwab, Audrey Shandick (highest honors) and Joel Steele.
High honors requires a 3.7 minimum grade-point average and highest honors indicates a 4.0 minimum.
