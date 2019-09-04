Pomona Grange recognizes area youth

Lawrence County Pomona Grange held its annual recognition of youths and citizens at the Lawrence County Fair.
The Outstanding FFA member was Trent Mahle of Edinburg. A 2019 graduate of Wilmington High School, he is the son of Mitch and Jennifer Mahle and has two siblings, Cole and Lettie Jane. He is employed by Blackhawk Neff Electric. He is a member of Neshannock Presbyterian Church and served as a junior deacon. He has been a member of the Little Woolies 4-H club for 10 years. His adviser, Joanna McKelvey, recommended him for the award and spoke briefly. He was presented a certificate and a small monetary award.
The Outstanding 4-H member was Shane Clark of Enon Valley. A sophomore at Mohawk High School, he is the son of Ed and Peggy Clark. He has two older brothers, Chris and Dylan. Shane plans on attending Penn State Ag Engineer. He is active in Mohawk FFA and Westfield Presbyterian Youth Group – YO. Shane was selected to represent Lawrence County 4-H this fall at the national convention. Lawrence County 4-H coordinator Kassity Baker spoke briefly on his 4-H accomplishments. He was presented a certificate and a small monetary award.
The Pomona Grange this year will have a youth member who will be promoting the grange as youth ambassador. She is Lila Jones of Wampum, a senior at Mohawk High School who plans to attend IUP to major in chemistry pre-med. She is the daughter of Eric Sr. and Toni Jones. She has a brother, Eric Jr. Lila is involved in the marching band, musicals, tractor pull, clogging, youth group at Wampum Presbyterian Church. In 2012, she went to National Young Scholars Program. Pomona Master Eric Jones, who is her dad, presented her the Ambassador sash and a certificate.
Lawrence County Junior Director Bonnie Casselberry recognized the junior royalty, including Mini Princess Addison McGuire, daughter of Patrick and Brittany McGuire; Princess Natalie Rodgers, daughter of Mike and Maria Rodgers; and Prince Cameron Cannon, son of Patrick and Jamie Cannon. Each child gave brief remarks.
Pomona Grange awarded its Outstanding Citizen of the county honors posthumously to Carol Kushma. Carol was the daughter of Andrew and Elizabeth Kushma. She has a brother, Andrew II and Cindy Kushma. She is a 1982 graduate of Lawrence County Vo-Tech. Carol served many years as lecturer of Mahoning Valley Grange and Lawrence County Pomona Grange. She served Pennsylvania State Grange as a Family Activities committee member and on the Deaf Awareness committee. She was a social member of Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department, and a volunteer at the Lawrence County Fair. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, writing, geology and crocheting. Cancer claimed Carol on Nov. 26, 2018. The Outstanding Citizen certificate was presented to the family. Her sister, Cindy, accepted the Award and spoke of how Carol loved the Grange.
Pomona Lecturer Mary McMillin was the master of ceremonies. She welcomed everyone and invited the Junior Grangers to present the American flag. All joined in saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Pomona Master Ric Jones assisted in presenting the awards.
The evening ended with harmonica music from George Casselberry and Dave Foster on guitar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.