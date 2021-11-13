NEW CASTLE

Fourth Ward

Battaglia Home Inspections LLC to Terra Investment Group LLC

Marigold Capital Group LLC to Betty Jo McCandless Meadows

Thomas Wayne Altman, Lee Anne Shotzberger, Lee Anne Shotzberger, Lee Anne Shotzberger and Lee Anne Shotzberger to Tyler J. Booher

L & P Investments Inc to Paul Lynch Investments Inc. and Lynch Paul Investments Inc.

MS Asset Recovery LLC to Midwest Cap LLC

Fifth Ward

Stephen F. Farris, Patricia Marie Farris, Kenneth John Sattler, MaryAnn Elizabeth Farris Sattler, Michael Morris, Marsha Lynn Morris, Patricia M. Farris and MaryAnn Elizabeth Farris Sattler to Michael Morris and Marsha Lynn Morris

Wajeb Saadah and Elham Saadah to Robert P. DiPasqua and Regina DiPasqua

Jeffrey J. Wilkerson and Diana L. Welch to James Roberts and Timothy Crosby

Sixth Ward

Daniel A. Salvatore to Lauretta L. Norris

Diana L. Welch and Jefery J. Wilkerson to Robert Wilkerson

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

Seventh Ward

Columbia Trust to Cory Wyler and Deneen Wyler

Tyler Coe to Daniel Kniess and Melody Kniess

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Todd E. Hiner and Catherine Hiner to AJR Management LLC

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Christine Lucarielli and Ralph Lucarielli to Victoria Lynn Davis and Robert Edward Winrick

Sophie K. Cameron, Judith A. Dematteo and Samuel Dematteo to Ralph J. Moses and Barbara S. Moses

Marte G. Lovich to Lisa M. Caughey and Ronald J. Lovich

Burkhouse Walter E. Revocable Living Trust and Wilbur Burkhouse Trustee to Anthony Carbone

Irene T. Mattie to Ian J. Delaney and Christina A. Delaney

Harry D. Taylor to Gary Taylor Jr. and Rebecca Taylor

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Lombardi Ludwig A. Family Trust, Beverly A. Lombardi Trustee and Gina M. Hennon Trustee to Beverly A. Lombardi

Norberto Yumang to Donald Sinibaldi and Jennifer Sinibaldi

Robert D. Branscome and Kimberly C. Brascome

Church of God Ministries Inc to First Church of God of New Castle PA

Chad D. Assid and Tawna Assid to Anthony Severino and Monica Severino

L & P Investments Inc to Paul Lynch Investments Inc. and Lynch Paul Investments Inc.

Daniel Lee Messner, Lisa Ann Messner and Thomas Wayne Messner to Harry N. Toscano and Sandra L. Toscano

Lewis R. Ayers and Rochelle L. Ayers to Travis Shoemaker and Christine Shoemaker

Richard Rowles and Cynthia L. Rowles to Richard Rowles and Cynthia L. Rowles

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Larry D. Day and Linda B. Day to Sperdute Farms

Michael A. Bucci to Lee Bucci

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Aaron M. Hinkle, Rachael L. Thomas and Rachael L. Hinkle to Aaron M. Hinkle and Rachael L. Hinkle

PLAIN GROVE

TOWNSHIP

William Donald Book Est to Bruce A. Book and Donald W. Book

Adam J. Barone, Kathleen J. Barone, Gretchen B. Donahoe and Timothy B. Donahoe to Alyssa Cribbs and Cody Cribbs

