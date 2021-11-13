NEW CASTLE
Fourth Ward
Battaglia Home Inspections LLC to Terra Investment Group LLC
Marigold Capital Group LLC to Betty Jo McCandless Meadows
Thomas Wayne Altman, Lee Anne Shotzberger, Lee Anne Shotzberger, Lee Anne Shotzberger and Lee Anne Shotzberger to Tyler J. Booher
L & P Investments Inc to Paul Lynch Investments Inc. and Lynch Paul Investments Inc.
MS Asset Recovery LLC to Midwest Cap LLC
Fifth Ward
Stephen F. Farris, Patricia Marie Farris, Kenneth John Sattler, MaryAnn Elizabeth Farris Sattler, Michael Morris, Marsha Lynn Morris, Patricia M. Farris and MaryAnn Elizabeth Farris Sattler to Michael Morris and Marsha Lynn Morris
Wajeb Saadah and Elham Saadah to Robert P. DiPasqua and Regina DiPasqua
Jeffrey J. Wilkerson and Diana L. Welch to James Roberts and Timothy Crosby
Sixth Ward
Daniel A. Salvatore to Lauretta L. Norris
Diana L. Welch and Jefery J. Wilkerson to Robert Wilkerson
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency
Seventh Ward
Columbia Trust to Cory Wyler and Deneen Wyler
Tyler Coe to Daniel Kniess and Melody Kniess
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Todd E. Hiner and Catherine Hiner to AJR Management LLC
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Christine Lucarielli and Ralph Lucarielli to Victoria Lynn Davis and Robert Edward Winrick
Sophie K. Cameron, Judith A. Dematteo and Samuel Dematteo to Ralph J. Moses and Barbara S. Moses
Marte G. Lovich to Lisa M. Caughey and Ronald J. Lovich
Burkhouse Walter E. Revocable Living Trust and Wilbur Burkhouse Trustee to Anthony Carbone
Irene T. Mattie to Ian J. Delaney and Christina A. Delaney
Harry D. Taylor to Gary Taylor Jr. and Rebecca Taylor
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Lombardi Ludwig A. Family Trust, Beverly A. Lombardi Trustee and Gina M. Hennon Trustee to Beverly A. Lombardi
Norberto Yumang to Donald Sinibaldi and Jennifer Sinibaldi
Robert D. Branscome and Kimberly C. Brascome
Church of God Ministries Inc to First Church of God of New Castle PA
Chad D. Assid and Tawna Assid to Anthony Severino and Monica Severino
L & P Investments Inc to Paul Lynch Investments Inc. and Lynch Paul Investments Inc.
Daniel Lee Messner, Lisa Ann Messner and Thomas Wayne Messner to Harry N. Toscano and Sandra L. Toscano
Lewis R. Ayers and Rochelle L. Ayers to Travis Shoemaker and Christine Shoemaker
Richard Rowles and Cynthia L. Rowles to Richard Rowles and Cynthia L. Rowles
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Larry D. Day and Linda B. Day to Sperdute Farms
Michael A. Bucci to Lee Bucci
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Aaron M. Hinkle, Rachael L. Thomas and Rachael L. Hinkle to Aaron M. Hinkle and Rachael L. Hinkle
PLAIN GROVE
TOWNSHIP
William Donald Book Est to Bruce A. Book and Donald W. Book
Adam J. Barone, Kathleen J. Barone, Gretchen B. Donahoe and Timothy B. Donahoe to Alyssa Cribbs and Cody Cribbs
