Common Pleas sentences
JOHN W. HODGE
William Bryan — Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months and is to undergo a mental health evaluation. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,080.25.
Christina Baxter — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,445.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $424.
Steven Voland — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,400.25, fines of $1,300 and restitution of $153.75.
Aaron Graham — Following a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude officer, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months and is to participate in a public or non-profit community service program. He is to pay court costs and fees of $400.25 and fines of $500.
Angelique Austin — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $735.
Kaitlynn Gilmore — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 18 months and is to have no contact with the victim. The defendant is to participate in a drug or alcohol treatment program and complete recommendations of that agency. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,230.25.
Continued or moved: James Trott, Cheryl Rice, Niko D’Ambrosia, Greg Tyson, Jennifer Adkins-King, Steven Bernardi, Andrew Birch, Caitlin Trott, Andrew Hammond, John Booker, Courtney Dailey, Jason Hannold
