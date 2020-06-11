District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Gregory B. Fields, 46, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
•Christopher Allen Nixon, 30, of New Castle charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Anthony Agostinelli Jr., 49, of New Castle charged by Wayne Township police with two counts of scattering rubbish upon land/stream.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Casey Lee Steele, 28, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with theft by unlawful taking.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Wells Fargo Bank, of Union Township, failure to cut weeds and grass around property.
•Nyree Harris, of Philadelphia, residential rental property permit violation.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jonathan Anthony Priano, 35, of New Wilmington, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with twelve counts of corruption of minors, ten counts of institutional sexual assault and two counts each of unlawful contact with minor and endangering the welfare of children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.