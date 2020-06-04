Birth
To Austin Turner of Volant and Ceara Bartosh of Hermitage, a son on May 31, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Michelle Lynn Johnson, 35, of New Castle, charged by University of Pittsburgh Medical Center police with disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jeanine Buchanan, 42, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Shiquana D. Brown, 37, of New Castle, harassment.
•Asiah Johnson, 19, of New Castle, harassment.
•Robert Eugene Wise Jr., 59, of New Castle, criminal attempt-criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
•Mankel Hirth, 19, of New Castle, harassment.
•Taesha K. Foster, 26, of New Castle, harassment.
•Dean Walter Perkins, 39, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Henry L. Grannis Jr., 30, of Ellwood City, criminal mischief.
•Davonna Caracter, 30, of New Castle, harassment.
•Joseph J. Mayfield, 63, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Nathaniel McKnight Jr., 27, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use and driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended.
•Herbert Pope Jr., 31, of New Castle, harassment.
•Jacob Daniel Edwards, 36, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Anthony John Holliday, 29, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, failure to stop at stop sign and no rear lights.
•Shawn Anthony Ortasic, 30, of New Castle, accident damage to attended vehicle or property and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•John Robert Shook, 40, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Nicholas G. Miloser III, 40, of West Pittsburg, driving under the influence.
•Kyle Vignovich, 33, of New Castle, harassment.
•Gary F. Stone Jr., 45, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Francisco Molina, 34, of New Castle, harassment.
•Shannon Jones, 46, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Tyler C. McMillan, 32, of New Castle, three counts each of committing lewd, threatening etc. language and harassment.
•Austin Greathouse, 22, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Karalinn Marie Perrotta, 22, of New Castle, three counts each of committing lewd, threatening etc. language and harassment.
•Dante Hoffmaster, 18, of New Castle, robbery, theft by unlawful taking and three counts of conspiracy.
•Donnie L. Morton, 18, of Sharon, simple assault and three counts of conspiracy.
•Niko David James Bryant, 18, of New Castle, simple assault and three counts of conspiracy.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Austin L. Davis, 24, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with harassment and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
State police charged the following:
•Natalia Marie Matthews, 18, of Aliquippa, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and following too closely.
•Desmond L. Council, 20, of Fair Oaks, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Kassady Lee Myers, 21, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, vehicle registration suspended, operating vehicle without required insurance, failure to obey traffic control devices and failure to use seat belt.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Samuel W. Milone, 49, of New Castle, hindering apprehension/prosecution, giving false identification to a law officer, marijuana-small amount for personal use and disorderly conduct.
•David Michael Turner Jr., 29, of Albion, two counts of driving under the influence.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kiley Marie Koszela, 27, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and driving without a license.
•Terrance Andrew Vrabel, 43, of New Wilmington, driving under the influence, operating vehicle without required insurance, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Asia Araka Lawson, 26, of New Castle, dogs at large.
