•Accident. Robert D. Eisenhuth, 19, of New Castle, was driving eastbound on Savannah Road in Shenango Township around 3:45 p.m. Sunday when his Jeep crossed lanes and went off the road and hit at tree, spun, then entered a nearby yard, spun and hit a second tree. The Jeep was towed. Eisenhuth suffered minor injuries and was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence. Police said charges are pending.
•Accident. Lavantae Richards, 24, of New Castle was driving west on Route 108 in Scott Township around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when his Hyundai Sonata struck the side of a Kenworth semi truck cab that was backing into a driveway. No injuries were reported. Police said Richards is to be charged for failing to give information and render aid.
•Accident. No injuries were reported when a car driven by Blake C. Steele, 66, of New Castle struck a pickup truck driven by Ryan M. Smith, 33, of Freedom, around 8 a.m. Wednesday on Route 488 in Wayne Township. Police said Steele was driving south on Wurtemburg Road and Smith was eastbound on Route 488. As Steele tried to stop at the crossroads, his car slid through the intersection on the snow-covered road. Smith told police he applied his brakes but his truck also slid and hit the passenger door of Steele’s car. Both vehicles were towed. Police said Steele is to be cited for driving at unsafe speed.
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Justin Biggs, 24, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with firearm not to be carried without a license, marijuana-small amount personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Brandon James Stafford, 32, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with aggravated assault, strangulation, firearms not to be carried without a license, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, false imprisonment and simple assault.
•Amanda Lee Crowl, 37, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
