Police
STATE
•Theft. A mailbox was reported stolen from a residence on High Hill Road in Pulaski overnight Oct. 28 to 29.
•Theft. A 2010 gray Nissan Sentra was reported to have been rented from Terrie’s Sales and Rentals on Route 18 in New Wilmington on Oct. 1 and was not returned on the Oct. 8 return date.
•Trespass. A group of more than 50 people riding 17 off-road vehicles rode onto property off Possum Hollow Road in New Beaver Borough around 6:20 p.m. Oct. 29. The vehicles had come from the nearby Mines and Meadows track, police said.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Christian D. Frierson, 31, of Detroit, MI, simple assault and harassment.
•Robert Justin McMasters, 31, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Donna Yoho, of Ellwood City, weeds and extermination/infestation.
•Terri L. Yoho, of Ellwood City, weeds and extermination/infestation.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged the following:
•Michael J. Diana, 30, of Mars, regulations.
•James D. Reich, 49, of Prospect, unlawful acts concerning license.
