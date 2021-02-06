District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Nicholas Nico Jackson, 26, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts each of possession of firearm prohibited and receiving stolen property and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Lawanda Denise Harper, 41, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Zachary Alan Glaude, 27, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•David Alan Schmidt, 66, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with harassment. Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Rinay Edee Marie Pounds, 25, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and failure to obey traffic control devices.
•Tyler Ray McQuistion, 19, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Simmy Tyrone Terrell, 58, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by Mahoning Township police with driving under the influence and disregarding traffic lane.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Shawn William Riley, 39, of West Pittsburg, harassment.
•Misty Anne Mohr, 32, of West Pittsburg, harassment.
•Lisa Ann Martin, 37, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control devices, turning movements and required signals violation and careless driving.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Chelsey Ann Dale, 30, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Lisa S. McCune, 36, of New Castle, retail theft and defiant trespass.
•Gregory Alan Weber, 51, of New Castle, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
•Amanda Lynn Domenick, 32, of New Castle, two counts each of retail theft and criminal trespass.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Nicole Duffee, 43, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with driving under the influence and failure to stop at red signal.
State police charged the following:
•Andres O. Limonggi, 35, of Long Island City, NY, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving at an unsafe speed, failure to stop at stop sign, disorderly conduct and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Tyler Greg Stunkard, 23, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of reckless driving and failure to keep right.
