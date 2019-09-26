Clarification
Local. Shenango supervisors denied a building application for T & M due to an incomplete application. The application lacked a storm water plan. T & M will resubmit a complete application in the future.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged:
•Christopher Ruffley, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Ashley McGee, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Korey Jennings, of Youngstown, Ohio, failure to cut weeds/grass.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Paul R. Robertson III, 36, of New Castle, two counts each of simple assault and harassment.
•Michael P. Weston, 35, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, endangering the welfare of children and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
•Francisco William Molina, 34, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Lefaughn Prowell, 21, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Kristin E. McDuffie, 38, of New Castle, promoting prostitution.
•Brandon Michael Duffee, 21 of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Sierra Roseann Duncan, 33, of Edinburg, five counts of aggravated assault, two count each of simple assault and harassment and one count each of disarming law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Thomas N. Audino, 63, of New Castle, driving under the influence, careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Jeffrey Michael Stelter, 40, of Ellwood City, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Neil M. Graham, 35, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Michael Wayne Stevens Jr., 21, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with disorderly house.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Jessy Rotar, 26, of New Castle, harassment.
•Michele Ann Brown, 32, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
State police charged the following:
•Leah Kathleen Piccione, 27, of New Castle, two counts each of driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and recklessly endangering another person and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment and failure to use safety belt.
•William Francis Dorfner, 57, of Pittsburgh, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of obedience to traffic control devices, making an unsafe U-turn, turning movements and required signals violation, careless driving and reckless driving.
