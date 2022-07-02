Birth
To Emma Hardenburg of New Castle and James Robison of New Castle, a son on June 30, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•William D. Gabriel, 61, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Andrae Lamont Jackson, 40, of New Castle, charged by state police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Sanford Lynn Jackson Jr., 39, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Darcy Lynn Kelosky, 43, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
•Ryan Troutman, 28, of New Castle, retail theft and defiant trespass.
•Jennie Rosebud Lewis, 40, of New Castle, driving under the influence and failure to stop at stop sign.
