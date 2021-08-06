Correction
•Living Here. James Cunningham was sworn in Aug. 3 as a full-time Ellwood City police officer. His first name was incorrect in Thursday’s edition.
•Local. Virginia “Ginny” Zinza, founder of the Lawrence County Republican Patriots Group, was the unsuccessful candidate for vice chairman of the Lawrence County Republican Party at Saturday’s reorganizational meeting. Her name was incorrect in Thursday’s story.
Police
STATE
•Theft. A 32-year-old New Castle woman told police that someone took her purse from her truck as she was pumping out a port-a-john Tuesday at Nesbit Portable Toilets, 65 Portersville Road, Wayne Township. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (724) 598-2211.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Anthony Johnson, 61, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and resisting arrest.
•Kristina Marie Parshall, 32, of New Castle, three counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
•Faybeon B. Stewart, of Columbus, Ohio, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Brooke Marie Nero, 34, of New Castle, driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Marissa L. Hooks, 25, of New Castle, harassment.
•Joselito Davila, 35, of New Castle, harassment and criminal trespass.
•Bradley Ward, 38, of New Castle, harassment.
•Jawon Edward Davis, 30, of New Castle, firearm discharge prohibited.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Steven M. Steffler, 29, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with simple assault and harassment.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Michael Ray Norris, 33, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Michael Neil Ackerman, 54, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Judith Ann Hughes, 61, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Melissa Dawn Genareo, 43, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Jamal Ramon Hopkins, 33, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Brian Adam Kent, 29, of New Castle, disorderly conduct, operating vehicle without required insurance and vehicle registration suspended.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Mitcell Earl Littler, 29, of Oil City, charged by New Wilmington police with assemblages, parades and special events ordinance.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Ernest Brandon Chapman, 37, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Joseph R. Bassaly, 37, of New Castle, harassment.
