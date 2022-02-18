MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jory L. Malone, 40, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
•Daryl Hines, 41, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited, terroristic threats, harassment and two counts of simple assault.
•Devontae Maurice Rice, 29, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kvon Huddleston, 23, of New Castle, charged by state police with marijuana-small amount for personal use, disorderly conduct, operating vehicle without valid inspection and prohibition on expenditures for emission inspection.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Gary David Zgoda, 61, of Ellwood City, five counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, hindering apprehension/prosecution and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Terri Lynn Haney, 48, of Ellwood City, five counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, hindering apprehension/prosecution and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Douglas Aaron Lample, 48, of Ellwood City, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.
