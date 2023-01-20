District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Devin Michael Habib, 36, of Boardman, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO.
State police charged the following:
•Christopher D. Stunkard, 21, of New Castle, DUI.
•Joel Craig Wingert III, 34, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
•Lindsey Rene Klink, 20, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.