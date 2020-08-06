Police
STATE
•Burglary. Someone broke into a home in Volant on Aug. 4 or 5 and stole a 55-inch television, about $1,000 in cash, several power tools and other items.
District judges
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Todd Perry Provenzano, 50, of Westwood, N.J., charged by Pulaski Township police with harassment.
•Noah John Ambrosia, 19, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count of driving an unregistered vehicle.
New Wilmington police charged the following:
•John Walter Casey, 58, of Aliquippa, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Francis S. Murr, 56, of Aliquippa, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and recklessly endangering another person.
•Jeannie Marie Warholic, 45, of New Wilmington, driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Sara Lynn Fobes, 33, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of improper stop and violating hazard regulation.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Michele C. Topolosky, 37, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and harassment.
•Lori Smiley, 60, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Samantha Nicole Jones, 28, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Macey Leigh Ann George, 29, of Pulaski, intent to possess a controlled substance, adulterating or misbranding any controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Barbara Jean Beatty, 59, of New Brighton, cruelty to animals.
Common Pleas Court
J. Craig Cox
•David J. Carter — Pleaded guilty plea to simple assault and sentenced to eight days to six months in jail with eight days served, followed by six months of probation. He is ordered to participate in a public or non-profit community service program for 100 hours, is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission and to continue with current mental health treatment. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,589.75.
•Brian Miles — Pleaded guilty plea to driving under the influence and is sentenced to two years of probation with first 90 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to participate in a drug or alcohol treatment program and complete recommendations of that agency. Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, he was sentenced to probation for 90 days, subject to house arrest with electronic monitoring for 90 days. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,663.75, fines of $2,500 and restitution of $273.50.
•Brian Miles —Pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and sentenced to two years of probation, the first year of that sentence on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months with house arrest with electronic monitoring for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $8,752.75, fines of $5,000 and restitution of $273.50.
•Brett Beck — Pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and sentenced to six months of probation. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,116.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $1,628.42.
•Mark Staph — Pleaded guilty plea to defiant trespass and was sentenced to one year of probation. He is prohibited from entering the premises of the victim and is ordered to participate in a public or nonprofit community service program for 100 hours and assessment by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $585.50.
•Mark Staph — Following a guilty plea to theft, he was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $585.50 and restitution of $200.
•Mark Staph — Pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to probation for one year, with house arrest for the first 90 days with electronic monitoring. He is credited with nine days toward house arrest. He is to pay court costs and fees of $991.25, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $246.
•Mark Staph — Pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to probation for one year and is not to enter the premises of Walmart. He is to participate in a public or nonprofit community service program for 100 hours and be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $591.25 and restitution of $1,484.
•Daniel Schaffer — Pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and sentenced to six months of probation. Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, he was sentenced to probation for 60 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,153.75 and fines of $300.
•Nathan Stokes — Pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and sentenced to jail for 1 to 3 years with 184 days already served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $912.75 and restitution of $113.
•Nicholas Caccia — Pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and driving while his license is suspended. He was sentenced to 11 days to six month in jail, with credit for 11 days already served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $823.75, fines of $700 and restitution of $52.21.
•Christopher Shevetz — Pleaded guilty plea to driving under the influence and sentenced to six months of probation, with 21 days already served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,353.75, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $310.25.
•Jamie Brown — Pleaded guilty plea to simple assault and sentenced to probation for one year. She is to pay court costs and fees of $592.75.
John W. Hodge
•Brandon Wrona — Pleaded guilty a to driving under the influence and sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $767.75, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $310.25.
•Donnie T. Rose —Guilty plea to driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was sentenced to probation for six months and is to pay court costs and fees of $1,298.75 and fines of $500.
•Angela Cicerchi — Pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and sentenced to six months of probation. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,442.75, fines of $300 and restitution of $129.25.
