District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Quindal Reed, 24, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, reckless driving, careless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, driving an unregistered vehicle and two counts of failure to stop at stop sign.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
•Leonardo Sanchez, 48, of Youngstown, Ohio, three counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, two counts of simple assault and one count each of recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
•Elliot Edward Gentry, 24, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
State police charged the following:
•Abby Marie Combs, 31, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, driving at an unsafe speed, disregarding traffic lane, turning movements and required signals, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
•Kevin Michael Suscheck, 28, of Cranberry Township, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Jessica L. Golub, 29, of Masury, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•William Matthew Klein, 44, of New Castle, charged by state police with intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lane and no rear lights.
