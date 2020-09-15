Births
To Isaiah Scott Shaffer and Samantha Julianna Rose Peterson of New Castle, a daughter on Sept. 11, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Theft. Someone in a gold SUV stole a Trump/Pence sign from a property on Marr Road in Pulaski around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
•Accident. Police said Paisley R. McConahy, 25, of Volant failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Road and George Washington Road in Washington Township around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Her car collided with a car driven by Hayden M. Maine, 19, of Mercer. No injuries were reported. McConahy is to be cited for a stop sign violation, police said.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Billie Ann Rolle, 33, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two counts of disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Joshua W. Robson, 23, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Rochelle Marie Smolnik, 36, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Todd M. Boster, 54, of Harrison, Az., public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Neal Street LLC, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Lois Giermanski, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Louis M. Thomas, of New Castle, three counts each of disposal of rubbish and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•David M. Lewandowski, 41, of West Sunbury, charged by Wayne Township police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Richard Sallman, 53, of Enon Valley, charged by municipal code enforcement with certification of occupancy and permit requirements and exemptions.
State police charged the following:
•Leslie Dale Powell, 57, of Darlington, driving under the influence, firearms not to be carried without a license, failure to carry registration, operating vehicle without required insurance, careless driving, reckless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation, violating hazard regulation and failure to use safety belt.
•Evan Michael Gibbons, 26, of Ellwood City, simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Robin Sue Swagger, 53, of Bessemer, charged by Bessemer police with nuisance house and harassment.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Tammy Lee Harding, 47, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Joseph Rocco Pezzimenti, 36, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Maya Ramaiah, 31, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Kayann N. Anderson, 36, of New Castle, retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Trisha L. Carpinello, 26, of Cochranton, retail theft.
•Chad Alan Weinschenk, 43, of New Castle, four counts each of criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Michelle Lyn Quear, 28, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Victra Wireless, of Shenango Township, control of alarm devices violation.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•UPMC Cancer Center, of Neshannock Township, control of alarm devices violation.
•Shannon Kelly Duncan, 32, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
