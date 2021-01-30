District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Richard Arthur Ward, 57, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with possession of firearm prohibited, terroristic threats, stalking, loitering and prowling at nights and harasssment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•William J. Lutz, 48, of Ellwood City, twelve counts each of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts and child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.
•John Michael Krestal, 49, of DuBois, three counts each of driving under the influence and turning movements and required signals violation, two counts of failure to stop at stop sign and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights, driving the wrong way, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
•Hassan Furr, 23, of New Wilmington, marijuana-smnall amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle without valid inspection, driving an unregistered vehicle and disorderly conduct.
•Terri Lee Haney, 64, of New Castle, driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Daniel Adam Deblasio, 33, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Brian A. Conklin, 61, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•Tucker Alexander Conklin, 29, of Youngstown, Ohio, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Ismail Sezer, 63, of Ronkonkoma, NY, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and reckless driving.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Torin Carl Medure, 27, of New Castle, driving under the influence and careless driving.
•Glenda Elaine Holsinger, 55, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
•Devonte Kai Juan Hyman, 26, of Masury, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment.
•Ashley Nicole Patrick, 28, of New Castle, retail theft and criminal trespass.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Branden M. Millward, 20, of Evans City, charged by New Wilmington police with harassment.
