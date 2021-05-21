Correction
•Local. Neshannock Township School Board incumbent David Antuono was the top vote-getter on the Democratic ballot with 621 votes in Tuesday’s primary election. Incumbent Karen Houk received the most votes on the Republican side with 709. A story in Wednesday’s edition incorrectly reported that Antuono had been the top vote-getter on both ballots.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Darrick Brian Waters Jr., 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with criminal mischief.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Seth Michael Blank, 30, of New Castle, charged by Pulaski Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, reckless driving and following too closely.
Marriage licenses
Kirsten Adamson, 25, and Bradley Ronald Telesz, 27
Ian McNairn Behm, 24, and Ashley Marie Jackson, 22
Renee Lynn Brown, 38, and John James Liskooka, 42
Ashley Nicole Claypoole, 36, and Andrew James Ettinger, 34
Ricky William Clemmer, 30, and Nicole Ray Hice, 26
Cody Allen Crom, 32, and Marchesa Marie Godward, 32
Turner Eugene Curry, 25, and Natalie Nicole Danko, 25
Sara K. Dengler, 31, and Michael Jason Kent, 32
Jessica Rose Doutt, 24, and Tommy Lee Heasley, 32
Ashley Lynn Eichenauer, 29, and Caleb Edward Reed, 29
Emma Grace Ferringer, 21, and Devin John Telshaw, 22
Hailey Danielle Holleman, 30, and Leslie Wayne White Jr. 31
Athena M. Isabella, 48, and Jason Whitmore, 45
Daniel Phillip Jacobs Jr., 31, and Jada Eileen Pappas, 22
Katie McGonigle, 32, and Ethan Albert Qualey, 29
Chelsea Lynn McNicholas, 25, and Daniel Martin Vanasco, 30
Julie Ann Schneider, 25, and Jared Albert Volpe, 27
Chad Stephen Skoch, 31, and Julie Brooke Swartzfager, 25
Frank Ronald Spirk, 32, and Rachel Lynn Trimble, 29
Divorces
Nicole Marie Marcucci, 46, of Enon Valley, from Christopher Robert Sable, 46, of Trumbull, Ohio. They were married Feb. 17, 2019.
Amanda Freed, 42, of New Castle, from George Freed II, 41, of New Castle. They were married Dec. 30, 2009.
