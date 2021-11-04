Corrections
Local. Andy Bruno was elected Tuesday to the Shenango Area School Board, as were incumbents Denise Palkovich, Al Burick and Michael Miloser. The vote totals that appeared in Wednesday’s edition incorrectly indicated that Douglas Columbus had been elected to the board. Also, Shenango Township supervisor Frank Augustine, who was running for re-election unopposed, received 1,354 votes. His vote total was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
Births
To Sara and Travis Polley of New Castle, a son on Oct. 30, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Kiley Cepro of New Castle, a son on Nov. 1, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. A deer ran onto Interstate 376 in Shenango Township, Mercer County, at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday and was struck by a 2020 Kia Soul driven by Erin M. Flaherty-Harris, 43, of Farrell. Flaherty-Harris was not injured, but her vehicle was towed.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Patrick McCloskey, 41, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Tyler James Booher, 26, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
•Valerie Ann Hover, 55, of Edinburg, two counts of driving under the influence.
•Jacob G. Farah, 26, of New Castle, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Phillip J. Catron Jr., 24, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•William L. Laux, 68, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Rebecca Ann Silas, 34, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Nathan Frederick Glassel Jr., 51, of New Castle, disorderly house.
Marriage licenses
Christopher Andrew Beer, 28, and Angela Maria Deblasio, 26
Kelsie Michaela Demetro, 23, and Kyle Benjamin Jumper, 29
Joseph David Diamantini, 39, and Ashley Nicole Taybus, 33
Joel Andrew French, 25, and Nakita Lynn Saras, 32
Timothy Justin Hervatine, 32, and Brianne Mary Viccari, 31
Yolanda Clarrissa Jaimez, 45, and Marc Anthony Torres, 50
Jakob William Kent, 24, and Tara Rae Marie Quear, 21
Joseph Michael Ladesic, 27, and Holly Noelle Stelter, 28
Lisa Martin, 36, and Ryan Paulenich, 46
Allison Anne Olson, 27, and Cody Walter Ziegler, 30
Divorces
Corey Shoup, 35, of New Castle, from Lauren Shoup, 31, of Imperial. They were married April 24, 2015.
