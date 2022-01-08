Birth
To Jenifer Cinque of New Castle and Brian Christie of New Castle, a daughter on Jan. 7, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kasey Ryan Greco, 45, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with receives advance payment for services and fails to perform and theft by deception.
