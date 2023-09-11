District judge
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Shannon Viggiano, 44, of New Castle, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment.
•Philip Thomas Frazier II, 41, of New Castle, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass.
