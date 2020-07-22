District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Ramon Dean Smith, 19, of Sharon, criminal mischief and harassment.
•Darrick Brian Waters Jr., 19, of New Castle, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Tabian T. Wilkins, 34, of New Castle, charged by Ellwood City police with aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience, possession of weapon and harassment.
State police charged the following:
•Beverly Hamilton, 70, of Wampum, harassment.
•James A. Hamilton, 67, of Wampum, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•George Edward Joseph, 37, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
State police charged the following:
•Randi Leigh Brandt, 37, of Edinburg, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle and careless driving.
•Michael James Flannery II, 29, of Hillsville, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, driving while license suspended, disregarding traffic lane, turning movements and required signals violation, careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Kelcy L. Fleeson, 27, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Ebony L. Davis, 31, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Michael John Busin II, 34, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Tyler James Battles, 21, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Ricki Lynn Neff, 34, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Lashay E. Smith, 28, of New Castle, retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•David L. Stoops, 51, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with two counts each of municipal solid waste ordinance violation and anti-littering/private property.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Billie Ann Rolle, 32, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Dante Blackshear, 22, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
•Martin Leonhardt, of Norwood, disorderly house.
