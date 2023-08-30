District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Dante Jerry Engram, 35, of New Castle, trespass, public drunkenness and public consumption/possession of alcohol.
•Canton Dayshawn Blakey, 33, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Stacy Rice, 54, of New Castle, theft, theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Shane Robert Wagner, 33, of New Castle, charged by state police with two DUI-related charges.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Beverly Jones, 55, of New Castle, charged by the PA Bureau of Dog Law for a dog confinement and control violation.
•Stephen Holliday Cummings, 30, of Cary, North Carolina, charged by state police with DUI, marijuana possession.
