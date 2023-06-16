District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Michael Isaiah Cuffie, 40, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.
•Stacy L. Rice, 53, of New Castle, charged by Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office with one count of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
