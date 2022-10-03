District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Laura April Rice, 45, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Wendi Quear, 41, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Bradley Steven Ward, 39, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•William L. Belsterling, 64, of Cranberry Township, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with theft by deception.
State police charged the following:
•Troy Dennis Hockenberry, 40, of New Castle, fifty counts of retail theft and one count each of criminal trespass, burglary and criminal mischief-damage property.
•Kylie Nicole Habib, 24, of New Castle, operating vehicle without valid inspection, safety restraints, disorderly conduct, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating privileges suspended or revoked and vehicle registration expired.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Steven Pantone, of New Castle, failure to cut grass and weeds around property.
•Thomas A. Joseph III, of New Castle, failure to cut grass and weeds around property and rubbish/garbage.
