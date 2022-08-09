Correction
•Local. The third public Town Hall meeting scheduled in Ellwood City to discuss the borough’s fire department forming an Advanced Life Support unit will be Oct. 22. That date was incorrect in Saturday’s edition.
Birth
To Zach and Amber Cowher of New Castle, a son on Aug. 5, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Lierre Holland, 24, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Kavon Eggleston, 22, of New Castle, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Ronald Kenneth Brothers, 43, of New Castle, two counts of retail theft and one count each of defiant trespass and criminal trespass.
•Jakob Matthew Hill, 27, of New Castle, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.
•Victoria Nicole Stanley, 30, of Duffield, VA, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false identification to a law officer.
•Joshua Scott Necessary, 38, of Kingsport, TN, tamper with/fabricating physical evidence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and no rear lights.
•Elizabeth Esposito, 32, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Justin J. Pannutti, 47, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Maklia Rene Brown, 44, of New Castle, disorderly house.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Dana T. Matthews, 31, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Dontae Carlton Terrell, 29, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating vehicle without required insurance, obscured window, driving without a license, failure to carry registration, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and careless driving.
•Darcy Christine Young, 43, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding flashing red signal, failure to stop at stop sign, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, operating vehicle without required insurance and failure to carry registration.
•Jason C. Higgins, 35, of New Castle, possession of small amount of marijuana-distribute not sell, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and obscured plates.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Edward Allen Laurain, 52, of Ellwood City, burglary, criminal trespass, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Brooke Rene Colao, 40, of Ellwood City, burglary, criminal trespass, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Shavon S. Johnson, 32, of Beaver Falls, disorderly conduct.
•Jami Javon Coles, 52, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Kyle Michael Jones, 27, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Jodi Mary Gommer, 49, of New Castle, harassment.
•Toni Lynn Schmidt, 21, of Warren, Ohio, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Jose C. Fuentes, 57, of Willimantic, CT, weeds.
•Anthony L. Olbrych, 60, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.