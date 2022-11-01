Police
STATE
•Accident. A Chevrolet Camaro driven by 28-year-old Edward J. Mitchell of McKeesport was southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue when his car went off the road and struck a tree and a guide wire from a telephone pole. The car re-entered the road and traveled to Savannah Road where it stopped. Mitchell was not injured. His car was towed. Police said he is to be charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance.
•Vehicle theft. A silver Ford Explorer Sport Trac was reported to have been stolen from the Green Meadows mobile home court overnight Friday to Saturday. Police said the stolen vehicle had been involved in a hit and run crash in Beaver County Friday night and was impounded.
•Theft. A 7-year-old brown and white Springer Spaniel with a red collar was reported to have been stolen from a home on Grange Hall Road in Scott Township during daytime hours on Oct. 24. Anyone who has information about the dog is asked to call the state police at (724) 598-2211.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Kortney Maureen May, 31, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with retail theft.
State police charged the following:
Ashling B. Trewella, 32, of Lowellville, Ohio, simple assault and terroristic threats.
Edward Joseph Mitchell, 28, of McKeesport, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving, driving without a license, driving under the influence, marijauna-small amount for personal use, driving with license suspended, failure to obey traffic control devices, not yielding at roadway, failure to keep right, driving at an unsafe speed and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Lashawn Rogers, 40, of New Castle, driving under the influence, marijuana-small amount for personal use, vehicle registration expired, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and no rear lights.
Joshua Andrew Hall, 34, of Ellwood City, aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, strangulation, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Christopher Novakovich, 32, of New Galilee, two counts of harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Vanessa Maria Alsko, 38, of New Castle, charged by state police with confinement of dogs/premises.
New Castle police charged the following:
Lil Rosa Lynn Clark, 32, of New Castle endangering the welfare of children, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Tristan M. Morgan, 37, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, simple assault, harassment, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Miles Redding Garber, 22, of Pittsburgh, charged by state police with driving under the influence, careless driving and driving the wrong way.
Brandon Dale Parchman, 24, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with simple assault, harassment, strangulation and criminal mischief.
Michael J. Pillipovich, 48, of Sharon, charged by the Laurel School District police with disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.