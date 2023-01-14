District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Devin Michael Habib, 36, of Boardman, Ohio, simple assault and harassment.
•Shawn Michael Randall, 27, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Dagan Gabany, 48, of New Castle, DUI.
•Faith Marie Johnston, 20, of Jeannette, marijuana-small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
