District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Tristian Allen Perrine, 23, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, driving without a license and no rear lights.
•James L. Jones Jr., 32, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Deshawn Coleman, 27, of Sharon, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Denzel A. Dorsey, 23, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Cynthia Ann Mitchell, 58, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault, harassment and driving under the influence.
•Paul J. Carmazza, 64, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with burning ordinance violation.
