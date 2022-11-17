District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Destini Denise Kelly, 28, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment.
•Amber Lynn Dottle, 39, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment.
•Brooke Lynn McCullough, 49, of Mercer, possession of a controlled substance, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Sherrith Lynn Clark, 33, of New Castle, theft of services.
•Reginald Dearron Riggins, 50, of New Castle, theft of services.
•Kathleen Minerd, 31, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Pennsylvania State Police charged the following:
•Joseph Allen Taylor, 45, of Wampum, marijuana/small amount personal use, disorderly conduct, restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
•Paula M. Harrison, 49, of New Castle, DUI, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Celia Elizabeth Nunnery, 37, of Ellwood City, DUI, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Justin Michael Robinson, 24, of New Castle, firearm not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI,simple assault
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Alexander R. Whitmore, 23, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with DUI.
