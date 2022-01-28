District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Craig Antonio Morrow, 38, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and driving with license suspended.
•Darryl Lamount Jones, 35, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Myron T. Gardner, 30, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Samuel F. Allen, 77, of New Castle, control of alarm devices.
The Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General charged the following:
•William J. Adams, 22, of Ellwood City, fraud obtaining food stamps/assistance.
•Grace M. Adams, 22, of New Castle, fraud obtaining food stamps/assistance.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ivan Felix Arnaldo Banuchi Crespo, 43, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with intent to possess a controlled substance, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
