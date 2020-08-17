Births
To James Smith and Trinity Pennachio, a daughter on Aug. 13, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Justin and Kaitlyn Wallace, a daughter on Aug. 14, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Theft. Between July 11 and August 15, an unknown actor, from Florida, had a Perry Township woman’s unemployment benefit debit card mailed to Florida. The woman canceled the card and had another sent to her address in Pennsylvania. The actor again had the card rerouted to Florida and obtained it, stealing approximately $5,500 before the card was canceled again.
•Crash. On Wednesday around 8 a.m., a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Norma Denofrio, 59, of New Castle, was traveling east on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township near Old State Road when her Chevrolet Equinox rear-ended a Ford F-350 truck driven by Anthony Woods, of Tallmadge, Ohio, which was yielding to traffic attempting to turn left into the Dollar General construction site. No serious injuries were reported and Denofrio was charged with driving at an unsafe speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.