Correction
Living Here. An incorrect list for the New Castle Junior High sixth-grade honor roll was submitted to the News and published Nov. 19. The corrected version appears today on page A7.
Police
UNION TOWNSHIP
•Accident. Police said Eva Funk of Kerr Street was driving west on State Street at Allen Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday when she drove into the eastbound lane and crashed into an eastbound vehicle driven by Anthony Miller of Leechburg, Pennsylvania. Funk was taken to a hospital by ambulance and was cited for driving on the right side of the road. Miller refused medical treatment. Both vehicles were towed.
District judge
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Halley Marie Keller, 31, of New Castle, defiant trespassing and disorderly conduct.
•Cassandra Pagano, 26, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
