District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Johnathan Krueger, 19, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Crystal Johnson, 56, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Raymond Ellis Rice, 59, of Sharon, two counts of intimidating witness/victim.
•Michael Patrick Quear, 25, of New Castle, two counts each of simple assault and harassment.
•Marquise Shepherd, 37, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jacob Casey Vogel, 19, of New Castle, five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use and no rear lights.
•Jacob D. Edwards, 35, of New Castle, driving under the influence.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Patsy Lynn Stoops, 52, of Wampum, burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Justin Michael Edinger, 36, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of registration card not signed, use of improper class of license, operating vehicle without required insurance and careless driving.
•Tyler Manning Pounds, 21, of Ellwood City, robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Andre D. McDade, 39, of New Castle, six counts of driving under the influence and one count each of possession of marijuana, careless driving and violation of period requiring lighted lamps.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Keith Lamont Burley Jr., 43, of Edinburg, charged by state police with criminal homicide and simple assault and four counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of terroristic threats and two counts each of unlawful restraint, kidnap to inflict injury/terror and aggravated assault.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Clark D. Kehley Jr., 36, of Steelton, charged by Neshannock Township police with three counts each of neglect of animals and cruelty to animals and one count of disorderly conduct.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Matthew John Cwiakala, 35, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Cassandra Lynn Welsh, 29, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking.
•David Dennis Watkins, 56, of New Castle, simple assault.
Hickory Township police charged the following:
•Michael Dillow, 36, of New Castle, harassment.
•Dakota Stockman, of New Castle, two counts of harassment.
