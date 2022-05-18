District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Tamara A. Taylor, 48, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with contraband/controlled substance, possession of controlled substances, contraband/inmate, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Larry R. Kley Jr., 34, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with accumulation of rubbish or garbage and disposal of rubbish.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kody A. Bailey, 32, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Matthew James Giles-Davenport, 23, of New Galilee, harassment.
•Arionna Grannis, of New Castle, harassment.
•Mark Jackson, 27, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Lenna Eggleston, 24, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Morgan Dransfield, 29, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Melanie A. Layne, 50, of New Castle, harassment and disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Quint Robert Marshall, 52, of New Castle, charged by Ellwood City police with harassment and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Geary Rosta Jr., of New Castle, charged by the Shenango Area School District with violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with disorderly house.
State police charged the following:
•Owen N. Smith, 26, of Grove City, four counts of driving under the influence and
one count each of careless driving and failure to keep right.
•Kailee Leona Mitteff, 19, of Edinburg, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor and failure to carry license.
•Lisbeth Guadalupe Lopez Tamacas, 19, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Natalie Renee Connell, 42, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Robert Lee Ragain, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
