Births
To Maggie Louise Matthews of New Castle, a daughter on June 24, 2020, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.
To Stacy and Brian Payne of New Castle, a daughter on JUne 29, 2020, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jonathan T. Jackson, 40, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Michael Anthony Desantis, 28, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of accident damage to unattended vehicle or property and careless driving.
•Autumn Reshelle Reid, 33, of New Castle, failure to register with state police.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jeffrey A. Work Jr., 30, of Ellwood City, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with traps-after close of fur season.
State police charged the following:
•Kathleen Ann Neal, 55, of Ellwood City, harassment and criminal mischief.
•Caitlin Rose Gardner, 26, of New Castle, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Cody Stephen Caravella, 24, of Pulaski, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep right and disregarding traffic lane.
•Michael Austin Lambright, 18, of Edinburg, corruption of minors.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•David Brian Robinson, 23, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Kacey Elizabeth Heemer, 22, of Sharpsville, intent to possess a controlled substance and exceeding the speed limit.
•Luis Angel Serrano Nunez, 31, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, failure to notify of change in address, careless driving, no rear lights and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
•Chelsea Lyn Balmer, 32, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of endangering the welfare of children, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
•Randy Lee Montgomery, 43, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, careless driving, no headlights and failure to use safety belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.