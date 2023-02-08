Birth
•To Francesca Zurasky, a son born on Feb. 5, 2023 at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Logan Joseph Slosser, 18, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with contraband/controlled substance.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Dajoi Traevon Taylor, 29, of New Castle, stalking, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.
•Charles Walter Friedel, 32, of New Castle, aggravated assault and simple assault.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Leslie Marie Hutchinson, 25, of New Castle, charged by state police with DUI, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
