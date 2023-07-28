Correction
Local. The age of Glenn D. Samuels, charged with a stabbing Wednesday at the Social Security office in Neshannock, is 56. A criminal complaint incorrectly listed his age in Thursday's edition.
•Theft. Three adult males entered a garage along State Line Road in Little Beaver Township at 1 p.m. July 25 and removed: a 1994 Suzuki King Quad four-wheeler, a 2008 Honda XR650L dirt bike, a 30-gallon Craftsman air compressor, an ELGO Airmate air compressor, a Husqvarna 440E chainsaw an Echo Timberwolf chainsaw. The suspects reportedly got away in a two-door red F-150 truck with a temporary tag in the top right corner with a black single axle utility trailer. The investigation is ongoing.
•Theft. A 60-year-old male was the victim of a scam in October 2022 in Scott Township when he paid approximately $20,000 to a scammer via Steam gift cards, Apple gift cards and Bitcoin. The investigation is ongoing.
•Michael Paul Henry, 42, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
•Silas Robert Parobek, 29, of Albion, charged by state police with theft by deception and bad checks.
