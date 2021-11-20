District judges
JENNIFER L NICHOLSON
•Ryan Michael Tevis, 35, of Pittsburgh, charged by New Castle police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to possess a controlled substance, careless driving, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property and failure to notify police of accident.
•Tyler Daniel Huffman, 27, of Ellwood City, charged by Mahoning Township police with theft from a motor vehicle.
•Darlene Ann Kelly, 58, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with failure to remove inoperative vehicles from property.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•James E. Lubinski, 59, of New Castle, charged by Hickory Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of failure to stop at stop sign.
•Beaver County Sports Inc., of Shenango Township, charged by municipal code enforcement with nuisance property.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Shyenne Daysha Goode, 22, of Conway, criminal mischief.
•Kassady Lee Myers, 22, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Patrick Schlaich, 34, of Pittsburgh, defiant trespass.
•Taylor R. Zannetti, 29, of Aliquippa, defiant trespass.
State police charged the following:
•Misty Ann Mohr, 33, of West Pittsburg, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Shaun William Riley, 40, of West Pittsburg, intent to possess a controlled subst- ance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Tiffany Lee McNeish, 40, of Butler, intent to possess a controlled substance and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Dominick Robert Rice, 20, of New Castle, driving under the influence, minor prohibited operating with alcohol, operating vehicle without required insurance, failure to use safety belt, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor and careless driving.
•Marissa Marie Malloy, of Sharon, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, exceeding the speed limit and driving an unregistered vehicle.
•David M. Duddy, 41, of Volant, harassment.
