District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Anthony Agostinelli, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with two counts of accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
New Castle police charged:
•John Thoma, 33, of New Castle, four counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Angelina Massi, 40, of New Castle, harassment.
•Glenn M. Woods, 29, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Kelly Garcia, 34, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Alexandria Nicole Rouzzo, 28, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Mark Anthony Quear, 31, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Brianna Rose Webb, 22, of New Castle, criminal mischief and harassment.
•Mikayla Marie Webb, 20, of New Castle, criminal mischief and harassment.
•Becky Lee Shade, 65, of New Castle, retail theft and defiant trespass.
•Taylor Riley Alters, 19, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Bradley James Nelson, 34, of Enon Valley, charged by Mahoning Township police with two counts of driving under the influence.
•Jarrett Tyler Sugar, 20, of Petersburg, Ohio, charged by Bessemer police with recklessly endangering another person, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, operating vehicle without required insurance and reckless driving.
New Castle police charged:
•Christian Allen Rozier, 34, of Sharon, marijuana-small amount for personal use and disorderly conduct.
•Tanille M. Respress, 22, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign, obscured plates and improper sunscreening.
•Rayjzon Dacole Sams, 27, of New Castle, three counts each of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kathleen A. Cialella, 75, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish and junk material on property.
Marriage licenses
Elizabeth Joy Anderson, 25, and Joshua David Montgomery, 25
Cristin Ashley Ball, 21, and Logan Edward Michaels, 21
Nicole Renee Beach, 40, and James Richard Tibolla, 41
Duane Frank Bicek, 23 and Kayla Sue Lucus, 23
Sarah K. Blinn, 24 and Jason Randall Regal, 26
Vanessa Lanette Burley, 27, and Ceondre L. Colvin, 27
Sean Forrest Burnette, 41, and Kapeka A. Galazia, 32
Heidi Collins, 54, and Dennis Houk, 59
Jessica Creque, 31, and Morgan D. Iorio, 35
Karen Laverne Gradner, 61, and Randy Dale Vodenichar Jr., 62
Chrissi Georgiades, 39, and Jason Christopher McCalpin, 40
Ragen Lynnann Gue, 28, and William Ronald Noel Jr., 29
Diana Jo Hannon, 27, and Samuel Richard Pontius, 27
Marissa Lynn Hooks, 24, and Angelo Lamont Johnson, 35
Jeremy Lee Houk, 43, and Krystle Renee Slye, 37
Patricia Elaine Kaufmann, 58, and Paul Leo Lhote, 54
Brandon Trey Martinez, 30, and Julia Marie Robinson, 28
David Wayne Matthias, 59, and Terri Elizabeth Washburn
John Michael McCullough, 24, and Caitlin Ann Palutro, 24
Allyson Nicole Morici, 29, and Sarah Nicole Such, 29
Alexandra Marie Rhoades, 27, and Bradley Kyle Siegfried, 28
Michelle Rose Robertson, 42, and Stanley Perry Watkins IV, 39
David James Ryan Jr., 23, and Elizabeth Corah Watson, 25
Monica Corrine Sallman, 36, and Jeremiah Matthew Vojtko, 38
Kyrsten Sandelene Simmons, 24, and Samuel Lewis Stewart, 24
Divorces
Mindy L. Jacoby, 37, of New Castle, from George S. Jacoby, 45, of New Castle. They were married Jan. 30, 2014.
Kevin E. Stuart, 47, of New Castle, from Jamie L. Stuart, 42, of New Castle. They were married Oct. 28, 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.