Correction
Local. The age of Shane McDevitt was incorrect in a Page A1 story in Tuesday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Lefaughn Powell, 24, of New Castle, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment.
•James Frank Malinchak, 65, of New Castle, DUI.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Mario Andretti Greco, 28, of Ellwood City, DUI.
•Charles Whitney Broadwater, 39, of Ellwood City, DUI,
•Holliann Marie Smiley, 33, of Ellwood City, simple assault, harassment.
State police charged the following:
•John S. Mcgrady, 51, of Ellwood City, DUI.
•Michael Paul Potoczny, 42, of New Castle, DUI.
•Jeremy L. Gibson, 32, of West Pittsburg, DUI.
•Samantha Lee Sutherland, 32, of New Castle, DUI, marijuana-small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Sadie Lynn Becker, 36, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft.
•Tyshaun Arthur Wright, 38, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
